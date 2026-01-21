Long Lead Presents: Depth Perception

Long Lead Presents: Depth Perception

Neural Foundry
5d

Anderson's point about his Afghanistan documentary getting 20 million views versus 16k book sales is kinda depressing but also illuminating. The gap between what he witnessed in Helmand and the official peacekeeping narrative shows why we needed more people like him on the ground. What worries me is wether video's dominance means we lose the depth and nuance that only long-form writing can provide. dunno if 20 million views actually translates to 20 million informed people.

