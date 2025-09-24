Long Lead Presents: Depth Perception

Long Lead Presents: Depth Perception

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer R Boyd's avatar
Jennifer R Boyd
2d

Thank you for this interview, I thoroughly enjoyed it. 💜

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
llamaspit's avatar
llamaspit
2d

Screw Chuck Todd. He lost his job because he was terrible at it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Long Lead
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture