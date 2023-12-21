Long Lead Presents: Depth Perception

Home
Notes
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
How Mehdi Hasan's "big mouth" launched his career
The former MSNBC journalist on his Twitter addiction, what's killing the media, and why he won’t go to your party.
  
Mark Yarm
1
Getting weird: Miles Klee on chronicling the chronically online
The Rolling Stone culture writer discusses his niche beat and why it’s “awkward” to be proud of his work.
  
Parker Molloy
1
Labor writer Hamilton Nolan: “Overeducated and underpaid” media workers are ideal organizers
The author of "The Hammer" talks Gawker, the boring stability of a niche beat, and why it was either journalism or pizza.
  
Mark Yarm
1
"Everybody stinks. Don't stink, and you'll be fine."
NBC News' Brandy Zadrozny on tackling imposter syndrome, Tucker Carlson, and why "SCOOP:" won't appear in her social feeds.
  
Parker Molloy
1

February 2024

“Everything that we read now has a debt to the Village Voice.”
Tricia Romano, author of The Freaks Came Out to Write, highlights a few of the trailblazing pieces that appeared in the pages of legendary alt-weekly…
  
Mark Yarm
“She’s going to find a way until Ukraine is free.”
Photojournalist Maranie Staab shadowed Ukrainian powerlifter Anna Kurkurina as she rescued her country’s most vulnerable inhabitants — its animals.
  
Mark Yarm
 and 
Parker Molloy

January 2024

Keep calm and query on: "Just keep pitching like everything is fine”
Freelancing guru Tim Herrera on how independent journalists can survive these dark days. Plus, Pitchfork’s Amy Phillips picks the music site's most…
  
Parker Molloy
 and 
Mark Yarm
2
“I just had to get this experience out of my head”: The story of Tom Scocca's "Unraveling"
And why his onion-caramelizing story is his proudest work. Plus, a profile of NFL coach Andy Reid and a comic look at Dry January.
  
Mark Yarm
 and 
Parker Molloy
It's 2024. Embrace substance and forgo the fleeting.
You will get bombarded with information, disinformation, misinformation and more this year. Depth Perception will help you make it through.
  
Parker Molloy
 and 
Mark Yarm

December 2023

We want to hear from you 📢: Help us make Depth Perception better
Take our brief year-end survey.
  
Long Lead
Bring Evan Gershkovich home: Paul Beckett's most important assignment
Wall Street Journal veteran Paul Beckett discusses the most important assignment of his career. Plus, rediscovering trailblazing Sports Illustrated…
  
Mark Yarm
 and 
Parker Molloy
Revising Sports Illustrated
The first draft of the magazine's history omitted adventure writer Virginia Kraft. Seven decades later, outdoor journalist Emily Sohn sets out to…
Published on Long Lead  
© 2024 Long Lead
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing