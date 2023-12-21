Long Lead Presents: Depth Perception
How Mehdi Hasan's "big mouth" launched his career
The former MSNBC journalist on his Twitter addiction, what's killing the media, and why he won’t go to your party.
Mar 26
•
Mark Yarm
Getting weird: Miles Klee on chronicling the chronically online
The Rolling Stone culture writer discusses his niche beat and why it’s “awkward” to be proud of his work.
Mar 19
•
Parker Molloy
Labor writer Hamilton Nolan: “Overeducated and underpaid” media workers are ideal organizers
The author of "The Hammer" talks Gawker, the boring stability of a niche beat, and why it was either journalism or pizza.
Mar 12
•
Mark Yarm
"Everybody stinks. Don't stink, and you'll be fine."
NBC News' Brandy Zadrozny on tackling imposter syndrome, Tucker Carlson, and why "SCOOP:" won't appear in her social feeds.
Mar 5
•
Parker Molloy
February 2024
“Everything that we read now has a debt to the Village Voice.”
Tricia Romano, author of The Freaks Came Out to Write, highlights a few of the trailblazing pieces that appeared in the pages of legendary alt-weekly…
Feb 27
•
Mark Yarm
“She’s going to find a way until Ukraine is free.”
Photojournalist Maranie Staab shadowed Ukrainian powerlifter Anna Kurkurina as she rescued her country’s most vulnerable inhabitants — its animals.
Feb 13
•
Mark Yarm
and
Parker Molloy
January 2024
Keep calm and query on: "Just keep pitching like everything is fine”
Freelancing guru Tim Herrera on how independent journalists can survive these dark days. Plus, Pitchfork’s Amy Phillips picks the music site's most…
Jan 30
•
Parker Molloy
and
Mark Yarm
“I just had to get this experience out of my head”: The story of Tom Scocca's "Unraveling"
And why his onion-caramelizing story is his proudest work. Plus, a profile of NFL coach Andy Reid and a comic look at Dry January.
Jan 16
•
Mark Yarm
and
Parker Molloy
It's 2024. Embrace substance and forgo the fleeting.
You will get bombarded with information, disinformation, misinformation and more this year. Depth Perception will help you make it through.
Jan 3
•
Parker Molloy
and
Mark Yarm
December 2023
We want to hear from you 📢: Help us make Depth Perception better
Take our brief year-end survey.
Dec 21, 2023
•
Long Lead
Bring Evan Gershkovich home: Paul Beckett's most important assignment
Wall Street Journal veteran Paul Beckett discusses the most important assignment of his career. Plus, rediscovering trailblazing Sports Illustrated…
Dec 12, 2023
•
Mark Yarm
and
Parker Molloy
Revising Sports Illustrated
The first draft of the magazine's history omitted adventure writer Virginia Kraft. Seven decades later, outdoor journalist Emily Sohn sets out to…
Published on Long Lead
•
Dec 5, 2023
